SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose City Council unanimously repealed the ban on low riding or cruising.

It’s been prohibited on city streets here for 30 years.

In the 1960s and 70s, the slow driving and display of cars was made famous by the Chicano Civil Rights movement. But then in the early 1990s, many cities, including San Jose, put local ordinances into effect turning this into a crime.

The low riding cars became a display of resistance against discrimination to preserve culture, values and history of the Mexican American culture in San Jose.

Councilmember Raul Peralez called on city leaders to do so, saying he remembers being stopped several times by police who assumed low riding meant you’re involved with gangs.

Peralez says prohibiting cruising has served as a tool for racial discrimination, so that’s why he fought hard to change this.

And last night, city council voted to repeal this cruising ban.

Police have not issued fines for cruising in the last 20 years, but for people in the Latino community, it’s about more than that.

This morning, we will work to catch up with Peralez, who previously said he was hoping to put his granddaughter and mom in the back of his car to cruise, to continue the culture without a ban.