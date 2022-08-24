SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on scene of a residential structure fire in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.

The fire is at a condominium complex on the 600 block of Easton Drive. The blaze also sparked a brush fire nearby which has reached the northbound side of I-680.

As of 2:19 p.m. forward progress on the brush fire has been stopped, and crews on scene are mopping up. The far right lane of I-680 is still closed. California Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic control.

SJFD reports the fire is approximately 100 x 20 feet and burning with “heavy exposures to the street side.” SJFD received the call reporting the fire just before 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.