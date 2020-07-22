San Jose restaurants expand outdoor dining with closure of downtown streets

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – At the San Pedro Square Market, the city is shutting down San Pedro Street from Santa Clara and St. John Streets so restaurants can expand on outdoor dining as they operate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There will be barriers put out on the streets Wednesday morning so lunch can be served on the street starting today.

In recent weeks, restaurants have taken over sidewalks and parking lots with tables spaced out to serve customers.

The city’s Al Fresco dining program will continue until at least September, so this will help restaurants serve more people and it will help customers feel safer with more space out.

On Fridays, they will use the road closures to expand the farmer’s market, allowing vendors to utilize the space.

Once the market closes at 2 p.m., restaurants can set back up on the street again for dining.

