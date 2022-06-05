SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for any information in the killing of a local Safeway employee that took place early Sunday morning.

At around 3:35a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Hamilton Ave. and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation officers learned that the adult male suspect and the victim of the gunshot wound, a Safeway employee, reportedly had a disagreement before the shooting took place. The motive and other circumstances of this incident are still under investigation, and the suspect remains at large and unidentified.

Police announced that they would release the identify of this victim after they are able to notify his next of kin. According to police this is the 14th homicide in San Jose this year.

Earlier today KRON4 reported on the city’s 13th homicide. If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant Hamblin #3600 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3600@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line (408) 947-STOP, or visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org. The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers program is providing a cash reward to anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.