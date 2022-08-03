San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2.

He was charged with seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing great bodily harm. The arrest was made after what SJPD describes as an “exhaustive investigation.”

An internal task force was formed by the department in response to the initial four pellet gun shooting incidents that occurred on June 10 and June 11. Three shootings took place within 45 minutes of each other at separate locations on June 10.

During the investigation — a collaboration between the San Jose Police Department, the Campbell Police Department, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office — detectives discovered three additional victims that had been struck by high velocity projectiles between April 14 and June 15.

Six out of the seven victims were female, and their ages ranged from nine to 56 years old, including a 15-year-old. Six shootings occurred in San Jose and one happened in Campbell.

In June, KRON4 covered a story in which a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot with a pellet gun while walking home from the Valley Fair Mall. The girl suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib.

KRON ON is streaming live

San Jose Police Department requests that those with further information contact Detective Martinez #4533 or Detective Tong #4774 of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit via email: 4533@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4774@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-537-1353.