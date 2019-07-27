San Jose Sharks welcome Finn the service dog

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Finn is an 11-week yellow labrador puppy who is as adorable as can be.

He is also the newest member of the San Jose Sharks — and has a lot to learn.

“He is very food-motivated to learn with treats,” Shari Rodenberger said.

Finn will spend the next 18 months living with Rodenberger, who is a volunteer puppy raiser with the non-profit Canine Companions.

She’ll teach him about 30 commands so be can become an assistance dog.

He’ll be a tool to help someone gain independence, for free.

“Serving wheelchair users, veterans, children with autism and other developmental disabilities,” Rodenberger said.

While he has not met any players yet, he did hang with Sharkie and it is safe to say the two get along swimmingly.

Fans will also see him pawing around the Shark Tank and at team events.

The Sharks are supporting him on his journey because he has a big job to do.

“Canine Companions trains dogs to be highly skilled assistance dogs,” Rodenberger said. “So tasks like picking up things off the ground, turning on and off lights, opening doors and drawers.”

After Finn leaves the SAP Center, he’ll have more training before being paired with a partner.

He’s easy to love, and also gives good kisses.