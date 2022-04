SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose Police are reporting a shooting incident in the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue that has left one man with a life-threatening injury. Units first responded to the call at 6:08 p.m. Currently there is no description of a suspect.

SJPD said they will provide updates as they come in.

