San Jose stabbing results in trip to hospital

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose man went to the hospital late Monday night after being stabbed.
San Jose police responded to a stabbing call at the 1700 block of Story Road at 11:39 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
After investigating the scene, officers determined that the stabbing occurred a few blocks away at Tully Road and King Road.
Police are still unsure of the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and have not identified any suspects.