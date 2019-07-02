San Jose stabbing results in trip to hospital

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose man went to the hospital late Monday night after being stabbed.

San Jose police responded to a stabbing call at the 1700 block of Story Road at 11:39 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating the scene, officers determined that the stabbing occurred a few blocks away at Tully Road and King Road.

Police are still unsure of the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and have not identified any suspects.