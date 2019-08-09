Police searching for ‘possible’ gunman on San Jose State University campus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police are searching for a man possibly armed with a gun on the campus.

According to an alert sent to students, there is a shelter in place on the campus at the Spartan Complex Central buildings.

Campus Alert: University Police have issued a shelter in place for the #SJSU campus. Police are searching the Spartan Complex (SPX). Please stay away from the area. Updates to follow. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) August 9, 2019

The alert was sent at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

According to San Jose police, the suspect brandished a gun in the area of E. Santa Clara Street and N. 2nd Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect then fled onto the university campus near S. 4th Street and W. San Carlos Street.

Police have a perimeter set up in the area and are searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 5-foot-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans.

19-220-0709

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, at about 5:33 PM, San Jose police officers responded to the area of E. Santa Clara St. and N. 2nd St. in San Jose on a weapons call. Someone reported a male brandished a gun. — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) August 9, 2019

The suspect also has a black backpack, police say.

Summer school is in session on the campus through Friday.

The regular school year begins Aug. 21.

This is developing, check back for updates