Police searching for ‘possible’ gunman on San Jose State University campus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police are searching for a man possibly armed with a gun on the campus.
According to an alert sent to students, there is a shelter in place on the campus at the Spartan Complex Central buildings.
The alert was sent at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.
According to San Jose police, the suspect brandished a gun in the area of E. Santa Clara Street and N. 2nd Street just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect then fled onto the university campus near S. 4th Street and W. San Carlos Street.
Police have a perimeter set up in the area and are searching for the suspect.
The suspect is described as an adult male, 5-foot-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans.
The suspect also has a black backpack, police say.
Summer school is in session on the campus through Friday.
The regular school year begins Aug. 21.
This is developing, check back for updates