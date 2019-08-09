Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Police searching for ‘possible’ gunman on San Jose State University campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San Jose State University_438143

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose State University police are searching for a man possibly armed with a gun on the campus.

According to an alert sent to students, there is a shelter in place on the campus at the Spartan Complex Central buildings.

The alert was sent at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

According to San Jose police, the suspect brandished a gun in the area of E. Santa Clara Street and N. 2nd Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect then fled onto the university campus near S. 4th Street and W. San Carlos Street.

Police have a perimeter set up in the area and are searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 5-foot-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect also has a black backpack, police say.

Summer school is in session on the campus through Friday.

The regular school year begins Aug. 21.

This is developing, check back for updates

Alert sent to SJSU students

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News