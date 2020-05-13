San Jose State University launches website to honor class of 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose State University is celebrating spring graduates in a new way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 22, SJSU is launching a new website to recognize the spring class of 2020. There will be one site for each of the eight colleges.

Traditional in-person commencement ceremonies cannot take place due to COVID-19 and the mandatory shelter-in-place orders.

“No matter the circumstances, this truly is a time of celebration, a time of pride and a time of joy,” SJSU President Mary A. Papazian said. “All of the Spartans who are a part of this resilient and historic graduating class are now part of San Jose State’s celebrated legacy. They will never be forgotten, and we are so proud of what they have achieved.”

The websites are not a virtual commencement ceremony or replacement for a live commencement ceremony. Instead, each college website will showcase the accomplishments of SJSU’s more than 7,000 spring graduates.

Each college site will have searchable, shareable content, including personalized graduate slides that include their names, degrees, and applicable Latin honors for all students completing undergraduate and graduate degrees and those earning certificates from the Connie L. Lurie College of Education.

Graduates will be able to share their personalized slides with family, friends and other students. They will also see congratulatory messages from President Papazian, Provost Vincent J. Del Casino Jr. and the deans of eight colleges.

Spring 2020 graduates will receive their diplomas, diploma covers and commencement books in the mail and are invited to return to campus to walk across the stage in-person at a future commencement ceremony: fall 2020 is scheduled for the week of December 14, 2020, or spring 2021, scheduled for the week of May 24, 2021.

