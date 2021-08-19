San Jose State University welcomes students back to campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After nearly a year and a half of operating in a mostly virtual setting — San José State University and the city of San José welcomed students back to campus for the upcoming academic year.

“What a wonderful day, it is so great to be back here on campus celebrating the return of our campus community but also our extraordinary partnership with the city of San José,” said SJSU president Mary Papazian.

Things will be slightly different this year as students are required to show proof online that they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine along with face masks to be required inside campus buildings.

“I want to acknowledge and I know for many people there’s still great anxiety about being back in person after having been away for so long particularly with the [delta] variant and many of the other uncertainties that surround us,” said Papazian.

“We will do so in a way that is safe, that keeps health and safety at the forefront while also looking to build the Spartan community that we so value and that we so love.”

SJSU welcomes back more than 36,000 students for the fall semester.

Downtown San José and its business community are looking to capitalize with students returning to campus.

“It’s my great honor to be with you here on the San José State campus and we are fired to welcome Spartans back to town,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“Because of course the students are the lifeblood of our downtown and students, faculty, and staff are so critical,” Liccardo added.

“It’s going to be wonderful to have life back on our sidewalks filling our businesses, really reinvigorating our city.”

Classes will also look different for each student.

Some classes and labs will be held fully in-person, some will still continue online.

To accommodate certain students — a hybrid model has been implemented.

But after more than a year of remote learning — there is still much uncertainty about how the school year will turn out.

“I’m still a little concerned,” said SJSU student, Fernando Tellez.

“I don’t know if the school is going to shut down soon with all this new delta variant.”

To help stop the spread of germs — standing units equipped with hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, and gloves have been placed at the primary entrances of all campus buildings.