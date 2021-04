SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose State University police are seeking a suspect who was involved in two separate sexual assaults on the campus.

The fondling incidents occurred on March 24th between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a clean shaven Hispanic male, approximately 5’8″ in height and between 17-21 in age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (408) 924-2222.