(KRON) — A water main broke in San Jose overnight, resulting in impacts for 24 customers, according to San Jose Water. The utility responded to a code three water main break on Martha Street at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

A 12-inch cast iron main ruptured, resulting in traffic delays and “significant cleanup,” the utility said. Crews are currently on the scene.

The leak sent water gushing along Martha and several side streets. Caltrans also temporarily closed the 7th Street onramp to 280 due to flooding.

Thursday morning is also trash pickup day in this neighborhood and dozens of trash cans were knocked over by the water. While most of the water was contained to the streets and didn’t enter homes, there’s still a considerable amount of mud and garbage to clean up.

Repairs are not estimated to be complete until about 6 p.m. Cleanup will likely continue into the night, according to SJ Water.

Video from the scene showed a truck being towed out of what appeared to be a sinkhole.