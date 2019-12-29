San Jose: Woman killed by vehicle while crossing street

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 63-year-old woman was killed Saturday night while crossing the street in San Jose, police said.

A woman whose identity has not been released, was seen lying in the road at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Oakland Road and McKay Drive in San Jose.

The woman was then taken to the hospital were she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators revealed the woman was hit by a 2008 Toyota Tundra, where the woman was walking outside of the crosswalk.

Officials say, the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor in this collision.

This is San Jose’s 58th fatal collision, 60th victim, and the 29th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Troy Sirmons of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

Latest Headlines: