SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A youth counselor assigned to a middle school was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. Officers from the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) responded to a residence to investigate a sexual assault involving a minor.

In an interview with detectives, the victim disclosed inappropriate sexual conduct with the adult suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, Silvio Yoc-Aguilar for multiple counts of sexual assault.

At the time of the assault, Yoc-Aguilar was working as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth and was assigned to Hubbard Middle School, where the assault allegedly took place. Yoc-Aguilar was arrested at his San Jose residence on Nov. 29, according to police. Members of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail were involved in the arrest.

The suspect was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault. Due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust at the school, detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Zanotto or Detective O’Grady at (408) 537-1381.