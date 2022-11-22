SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose plans to give away thousands of holiday meals to families in need this Thanksgiving and Christmas. They say the demand is as great as ever.

It was a busy day at Sacred Heart Community Services along West Alma Avenue on Tuesday. Lots of people came in to pick up their Thanksgiving turkeys.

“This is just the beginning of the holiday season. We have already served about 3,500 individuals who have come through,” stated Executive director Poncho Guevara.

Sacred Heart Community Service plans to give away 7,200 holiday meals to families in need. Each box has a turkey, chicken or ham along with vegetables, fruit, and bread.

Each box is worth about $100 dollars worth of food. This is Sacred Heart’s 58th year of doing the holiday giveaway.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Guevara says the charity’s services are in high demand. “Right now, there is a lot of instability in the economy. We are already seeing the effects of some of the layoffs, but also rent increase and things that were a little suppressed during the pandemic. A lot of folks are coming to us in greater level of need right now because their saving was exhausted, and they have a lot of instability. We are also seeing increases because of inflation that has really been biting at people’s pocketbooks. We are seeing a lot of folks coming to us much more often,” said Guevara.

This is just the beginning of Sacred Heart’s holiday season giveaways. After Thanksgiving, they will start preparing for Christmas.

The charity says that they are still in need of turkeys, toys, and volunteers to make the program a success. Anyone who would like to donate or help out can find more information at Sacred Heart’s website.

Sacred Heart will also be giving away holiday meals on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m to noon. No appointment is necessary. They do recommend bringing a bag or cart so you can carry the food home or to your car.