(BCN) — The Alameda County Fire Department on Thursday responded to a residential structure fire in San Leandro.

Firefighters responded at 5 p.m. to Sunnyside Drive on a report of a structure fire, and responding crews found smoke and flames coming from the back are of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

