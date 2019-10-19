San Leandro High alum signed, waived with Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday morning they have signed free agent and Bay Area native, Jared Cunningham.

The guard graduated from San Leandro High School where he averaged 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In 2009 Cunningham was listed on Rivals.com as the No. 14 point guard and the No. 76 player in the nation.

Cunningham, 28, was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 24th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

According to Golden State,

He owns a career average of 2.3 points and 7.2 minutes in 84 games (three starts) with the Mavericks, the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. The 6’4” guard has also played internationally with Jiangsu Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association (2016-17), Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga (2017-18) and most recently with Basket Brescia Leonessa of Lega Basket Serie A (2018-19).

Update:

Hours later, Golden State has since waived Cunningham.

NBA Insider Bobby Marks took to social media to explain why teams will sign players and then quickly release them.