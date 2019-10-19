San Leandro High alum signs with Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday morning they have signed free agent and Bay Area native, Jared Cunningham.

The guard graduated from San Leandro High School where he averaged 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In 2009 Cunningham was listed on Rivals.com as the No. 14 point guard and the No. 76 player in the nation.

Cunningham, 28, was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 24th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

According to Golden State,