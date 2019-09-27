San Leandro high school football game cancelled due to safety concerns

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The empty seats at Burrell Field in San Leandro will remain that way Friday night.

Scheduled football games between McClymonds and San Leandro high schools were canceled because of safety concerns.

The San Leandro School District scrapped the plans Thursday afternoon.

It’s pretty crazy,” said student Luis Ciprian. “I know a lot of people that go. Some of the friends — I wasn’t sure if I was going to go tomorrow but after hearing about some of the gang related activities I mean it’s honestly crazy.”

Ciprian says the friday night football games are popular.

He says games between the SLHS Pirates and the McClymonds Warriors can be especially intense.

“I heard last year it was pretty wild,” he said.

San Leandro school officials say the games had to be called off because of warnings from police.

San Leandro PD says they’re working with Oakland police to investigate a conflict between people outside of both school communities.

As of Thursday night, San Leandro Unified Schools says the games will now be played at a later date.

The discussion between SLHS and McClymonds is currently under tight wraps and the plans will not be made public for safety reasons.

This news is likely a relief for competitive high school teams not wanting to forfeit any games.

