San Leandro Police release video of deadly officer involved shooting

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – San Leandro Police released new footage earlier today of an officer involved shooting which occurred on June 1.

At around 4:05 p.m. dispatchers received a call from a man who alleged that his neighbor, Anthony Gomez, exposed himself to his daughters and was wielding a machete.

In released audio of the 911 call, Gomez is described as being drunk and driving his car aggressively up and down the street.

Officer video shows police then directing an older women off her porch where the suspect had relocated to after discarding the machete. Police then proceed to negotiate with Gomez and manage to convince him to stay outside and not barricade himself inside.

As police were about to move in, Gomez brandished a dark object, pointing it at the officers and shouted, “lets go motherf****rs.” An officer then fired one shot which struck Gomez in the upper body, dropping him. Police deployed a K-9 unit and secured the suspect.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene after “life saving measures” were used. The object in Gomez’s hand ended up being a six-inch long painted piece of wood.

The San Leandro Police Department are investigating the incident.