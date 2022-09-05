SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Leandro Main Public Library will be open Monday evening and all day Tuesday to serve as a community resource center for residents during the ongoing heat wave. The center, at 300 Estudillo Ave., will have has air conditioning, free WiFi, water and ice, and resource kits, city officials said. Hours of operation are from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

There is a possibility that the center will also be open on Wednesday. For more information, check the city’s social media pages.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.