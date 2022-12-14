SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old woman who took an Uber to work died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.

The California Highway Patrol says that a driver in an unknown vehicle and allegedly heading the wrong way crashed into a car on the on-ramp of Davis Street and Interstate 880. The second vehicle was an Uber carrying a passenger, according to the victim’s family.

The victim’s family says she was on her way to work at the time of the crash. The wrong-way driver fled the scene, according to CHP.

The Uber driver suffered injuries to their hand, but at this time the severity is unknown. The passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver told CHP all they remember is seeing headlights and then a crash. At this time, CHP says there were no other witnesses.