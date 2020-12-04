San Mateo and Solano to continue following state guidelines

SAN MATEO (KRON) – As its neighbors impose stricter lockdown measures on their own, San Mateo and Solano Counties are continuing to follow state guidelines which would keep business and restaurants open as long as ICU capacity doesn’t drop below 15 percent in the Bay Area region.

Both counties cite personal behavior and people gathering in private as the culprits for the rise in case around the Bay Area and they don’t want to punish small businesses with a strict stay-at-home order when they are not the cause.

“We acknowledge the reality of the pandemic fatigue that residents are experiencing and the need to find sources of support through this challenging period,” said Louise Rogers, San Mateo Chief of County Health. “Our collective focus must be on finding ways to support each other through this crisis safely while limiting gathering and adhering to face covering.”

Both counties say they will continue to monitor the situation closely with local hospitals and the state, and encourage residents to stay home and limit gatherings with people outside of their household.

Currently both counties are in the state’s most restrictive purple tier which already restricts indoor business operations.

Earlier in the day, five Bay Area counties enacted stay-at-home orders, the earliest starting Sunday at 10 p.m. which will remain in place until Jan. 4, 2021.

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new plan on Thursday or a regional stay-at-home order that is triggered by ICU capacities as COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continue to rise.

California is now divided into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California.

The counties that fall under the Bay Area region according to the state are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties are also not participating in stricter lockdown measures at the time of publication.