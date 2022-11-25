SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo County this week announced upgrades for its SMCalert emergency warning system and is encouraging residents to sign up to get alerts. The alerts are available via text, email and voice with the new features, which include maps, images and multiple languages English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

County officials said a new vendor, RAVE, is replacing the former provider Everbridge to operate the alert system, which is meant to help keep San Mateo County residents safe in case of wildfires, floods or other emergencies. People who were already receiving alerts via SMCalert are encouraged to create a new account at www.SMCalert.info to enable the newest features. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.