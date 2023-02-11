HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The farmworkers and families impacted by the Half Moon Bay mass shooting may soon be getting some relief from local government, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The BOS will vote on a resolution which would approve an allocation of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide emergency re-housing and supportive services for farmworker households displaced by the Half Moon Bay shooting. The second part of the resolution would grant the County Executive the ability to enter into an agreement with a service provider for the re-housing effort.

All contracts would end by March 31, 2024, and they are not expected to exceed $1,500,000, according to the agenda. The funds would be a combination of ARPA funds as well as third-party contributions.

After the mass shooting on Jan. 23, concerns about the living conditions at one of the farms, California Terra Garden, started to surface. After California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the farm, he learned of people living in shipping containers, or other impermanent structures.

Photos shared by District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller showed temporary structures covered in inches of mud after weeks of flooding.

Living conditions at farm in Half Moon Bay (Photo courtesy of Ray Mueller) Living conditions at farm in Half Moon Bay (Photo courtesy of Ray Mueller)

California Terra Garden denied the claims that it provided substandard housing to farmworkers. However, one week after the shooting, the farm announced that it would be building new permanent housing for its employees.