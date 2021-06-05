San Mateo County Fair returns

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s opening day at the San Mateo County Fair and the parking lot is jam-packed.

People say it’s getting back to what it used to be – a go-to place for families as coronavirus restrictions continue to loosen.

“I’m having so much fun, the rides are really fun,” said fairgoer Max Miller.

It’s one of the first outings for 9-year-old Max and his family.

“We’re so happy to be out and doing things and for the kids to be able to be out and having fun and going on rides like this is incredible,” said Sara Miller.

“I feel like I’m just free. Just to be able to move about and have fun, you know just to enjoy stuff with the kids and wife,” said Gerald Miller.

The San Mateo County Fair kicked off Saturday after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s really wonderful to see. I think everyone is anxious to gather again and of course we’ve been the COVID central for San Mateo County for the last 18 months and we’re so excited to be able to flip that switch and go back close to normal,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of San Mateo County Event Center and Fairgrounds.

Marcella Aguilar didn’t want to miss opening day.

“We had been going around this time because it’s her birthday every year and then we missed last year so I knew that we were for sure coming this year,” said Aguilar.

San Mateo County is in the less-restrictive yellow tier.

The fairgrounds is operating at 35% capacity.

Masks are required.

Steps away there’s even a COVID vaccination clinic.

A shot in the arm gets you free admission and a voucher for food and free carnival rides.

“I know that over 200 got vaccinated today and so it’s been quite popular and so we expect probably at least a couple hundred a day,” said Stoehr.

Fair officials say young people are particularly getting vaccinated then getting their free admission ticket.

The San Mateo County Fair will be open through the 13th but will be closed this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.

Visit the fair’s website to learn more.