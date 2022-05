(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s health in locating a missing juvenile. Joshua Acosta Lopez was last seen on Friday, May 7, 2022 in the downtown Redwood City area.

According to a tweet from the SMCSO, Joshua was last ween wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white pajama bottoms, white shoes, a black backpack and a black face mask. Anyone who sees Joshua is asked to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.