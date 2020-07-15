San Mateo County to allow visitors at long-term care facilities under new health order

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new San Mateo County health order will allow outdoor and under some circumstances, indoor visits at long-term care facilities.

The order will allow outdoor visits, according to certain preconditions and with safety measures in place, by family members, friends and those making legal decisions on behalf of residents of nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.

Indoor visits will also be permitted for compassionate care, for urgent health, legal, other other issues including end of life.

Regardless of whether facilities plan to allow visitation, they must adhere to the order’s COVID-19 plan and follow guidelines from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health.

The plan will require daily screenings of residents and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks and provisions for hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment, among other measures.

Facilities that want to allow limited outdoor visits must fire write to the County Public Health Department that they have adequate access to COVID-19 testing and have implemented public health’s “COVID-19 Mass Testing Strategy”, are not experiencing staff shortages and maintain adequate supplies of PPE and essential cleaning supplies to care for residents.

Facilities must also have reported no new positive cases among staff or residents for at least two consecutive rounds of surveillance testing.

Visits must be scheduled in advance and in a designated area with enough space for social distancing. Outdoor visits are limited to no more than two adults and one resident per visit.

Visitors must be family members and/or designated support persons, such as close friends or spiritual advisors whose visit is required by urgent health or legal matters. Visitors must wear face coverings and following social distancing measures.

Staff must supply hand sanitizer and are recommended to prove a face mask/face shield combination to every person present at the visit to further minimize the risk of transmission.

All visitors except first responders are required to be screened and logged. The order does not restrict state or federal regulators, officers, investigators, or medical or law enforcement personnel from carrying out their duties at facilities.

The health order goes into effect Wednesday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The full text of the order is available here.

