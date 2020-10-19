San Mateo County to crack down on businesses violating COVID health orders

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Starting Monday, San Mateo County will crack down on businesses violating the health orders.

The county formed a new COVID-19 compliance task force where a team will respond to reports of businesses not following local or state health orders.

For businesses not following health orders in San Mateo County, they’ll likely receive a visit from the newly formed COVID-19 compliance team.

“We’ve seen that there are people out there, businesses who are not compliant. So we’re going to go out there again with a team,” San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said. “It’s an eight person team, they’re going to go to these businesses. Before that, if people want to call 211, they don’t have to leave their first name or their last name, they can report these businesses anonymously.”

People living in San Mateo County will also be able to report violations using an online portal on the county’s website.

Businesses will receive a notification and warning if there’s been a report of noncompliance.

If there’s subsequent complaints, Supervisor Canepa says the compliance team will complete an onsite investigation.

Businesses can be fined anywhere from $250 to $3,000 — and may face criminal prosecution.

“Those who are operating illegally, now there’s really going to be a penalty,” Canepa said.

Businesses like Pacifica Beach Yoga are already on the team’s radar.

KRON4 first told you about the hot yoga studio last week when we learned it was violating health orders by holding mask-less indoor classes.

Since then, Pacifica police gave the business a warning.

Meanwhile, other business owners like Adam Schroll say the task force helps maintain fairness for those complying with health orders — and it’s important to prevent virus spreads.

“It’s for the greater health of the community so I think it’s important that we follow that so we don’t impact others negativity,” Schroll said. “Because if everyone doesn’t follow that, it only takes just one especially where people are commingling to have that spread,”

The county says the task force has a running list of alleged violators and they will begin contacting businesses on Monday.

