San Mateo County to reduce crowds at parks, beaches in response to coronavirus pandemic

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County announced Wednesday its parks, state parks and coastside cities are taking steps to reduce crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is asking the public to stay close to home, respect park regulations and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

San Mateo County Parks, California State Parks and Pacifica and Halfmoon Bay are modifying their operations, taking more safety measures and closing vehicular traffic at certain locations to reduce the amount of visitors.

The actions come after San Mateo County received record visitation last weekend at its parks and beaches.

The overwhelming overload of visitors made it impossible for the pubic to follow state a local shelter-in-place orders and social distancing requirements.

“We need the public’s help to keep our parks safe,” San Mateo County Parks Director

Nicholas Calderon said.

Calderon asks people to use their local parks and trails and avoid driving to other neighborhoods, even if that means not visiting your favorite park.

He also stressed the importance of following these rules, or else the county will be forced to close all parks.

“Be respectful of others in the park by practicing social distancing and be respectful of the

environment – don’t cross barricades, don’t litter and don’t urinate in parks,” he said. “If people

break the rules, we will be forced to close our parks.”

San Mateo County Parks has closed restrooms, playgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers at all county parks.

Flood Park, Friendship Park, Memorial Park, Sanchez Adobe and Woodside Store are completely closed.

Effective March 25, the following beach parking lots in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay are also closed:

Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach) north and south lots

Parking lots in front of and behind the Pacifica Community Center

Rockaway Beach north and south lots

Council Chambers lot on Beach Boulevard

Beach Boulevard parking south of the Council Chambers

Fisherman’s Lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue

Poplar Beach, Half Moon Bay

Redondo Beach, Half Moon Bay

1 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay

A full list of guidelines, modifications and parking lot closures can be found here.

