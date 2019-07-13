San Mateo ditching its red-light camera program, dismissing, refunding tickets

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Nearly 1,000 drivers who were cited for running a red light in San Mateo will get their citations either dismissed or refunded.

City leaders say they are ending the city’s red- light camera program after discovering an error in yellow-light timing at the intersection of Saratoga Drive and Hillsdale Boulevard.

City leaders also say an evaluation found the safety benefits of the program have fallen flat and the program has become harder to administer.

The city says they became aware of the timing error back in May.

Officials say the camera error was limited to cars driving south on Saratoga Drive between Dec. 4 through May 20.

All other red light violations issued outside of that timeframe will remain valid, the city said.

