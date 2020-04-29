San Mateo man arrested in domestic violence attack; multiple firearms seized

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police officers responded to a report of domestic violence in-progress Tuesday evening.

When officers arrived to the 4000 block of Martin Drive around 5:40 p.m., they learned the victim was hiding at a neighbor’s house after her partner reportedly beat and strangled her.

The investigation led officers to a nearby park where they found the suspect, 54-year-old James Sibbert, intoxicated and driving his car.

Police arrested Sibbert and took him to San Mateo County Main Jail on several charges.

If you are a survivor of domestic violence or know someone who needs access to resources, ask for help.

To report domestic violence, contact SMPD at (650) 522-7700.

