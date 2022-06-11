SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County Sherriff’s Deputies located a suspect who attacked a man using a coffee mug on Friday night, according to a press release.

SMC Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of E. Bayshore Road around 10:02p.m. on Friday. Once they arrived on scene they found a male victim with “lacerations and abrasions to his face,” according to the press release. Firefighters and emergency medical staff provided care to the victim. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The Deputies completed a search of the surrounding area and found the suspect walking down a nearby street. This crime is still under investigation, and anyone who has information is encouraged to call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.