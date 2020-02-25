San Mateo police arrest four suspects in connection to series of car break-ins

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo Police arrested four thieves Monday morning right after a series of car burglaries in the Laurelwood neighborhood.

Authorities say they received a call about the ongoing burglaries around 12:30 Monday morning on West Hillsdale Boulevard and another less than two miles away off Parkwood Drive.

Police were able to recover all of the stolen items Monday morning including luggage, vehicle registrations, clothing and more. Now police are looking for the victims to return the stolen items.

A trail of shattered glass and punched out windows left behind on Monday in San Mateo’s Laurelwood neighborhood.

One neighbor Souzi explains, “Walking to work in the morning and I saw the two windows shattered. I was surprised about that, pretty shocked.”

Residents Minh Nguyen and Ray Yue say, “Kind of scary just because we live around here and its supposed to be a nicer neighborhood. You don’t really expect it to happen here.”

San Mateo police say four burglars broke into cars on the 1300 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard and the 1900 block of Parkwood Drive.

Police say a caller spotted the suspects early Monday morning during the series of break ins and saw them get away in a silver Ford sedan.

Souzi adds,”The neighborhood, I’ve been here for a while. I don’t want to say I’m scared or afraid but I am so disappointed and I am beyond sad to hear that. We live in a beautiful neighborhood and it is family oriented. I hope this doesn’t happen. I’m surprised to hear it.”

Soon after, police found the suspects matching the callers description.

Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Mora Mendez and three other juveniles.

Police say they stole luggage, vehicle documents, clothing and more.

Souzi says she’s happy to know her community is aware of what’s happening, “Thankful and glad to be a part of this neighborhood that they are alert to what’s going on.”

Another San Mateo resident Zuheir Erakat is thankful the suspects have been caught.

“Glad they caught them. Again it is surprising. I guess you shouldn’t leave anything sitting in the car period because they’re gonna break in but for the neighborhood it’s surprising,” Erakat said.

Police recovered the stolen items and are in the process of returning them to the victims.

