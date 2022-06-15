(BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has begun fireworks season with a bust, obtaining illegal fireworks and explosives from an undercover operation, the department announced Wednesday.

Police received information about a fireworks dealer in San Mateo County, where fireworks are illegal and authorities warn of fines up to $10,000 and imprisonment.

Police designed an operation to limit the sale and use of fireworks in the county. A police officer posed as someone interested in buying fireworks from the suspect, later identified as Jose Magana Gonzalez.

The officer met Magana Gonzalez at a parking lot in San Mateo on Saturday. Magana Gonzalez sold the officer 5 M-100s, which are illegally manufactured explosive devices, other firecrackers, and marijuana. After the sale was complete, additional officers came to the scene and arrested Magana Gonzalez.

Police searched Magana Gonzalez’s vehicle and found a loaded and un-serialized .40-caliber firearm, 13.4 ounces of marijuana, the psychedelic psilocybin, a scale, packaging materials, and other fireworks. Police collected cellphones with Magana Gonzalez as evidence.

Magana Gonzalez was taken to San Mateo County Jail and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, sale of marijuana, illegal possession of fireworks, and possession of a destructive device.

Police handed over the M-100s to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad for evidence processing and testing.

