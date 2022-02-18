San Mateo police investigating drowning death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Mateo police are investigating an early morning drowning off Harbor View Park on the San Francisco Bay, according to a news release.

On Thursday, at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers were sent to the Bay Trail at Harbor View Park upon hearing that a man was drowning.

They offered the 28-year-old San Mateo resident first aid and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

The San Mateo Police Department is still investigating the drowning. Witnesses having any additional information are encouraged to contact Detective Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to (650) 522-7676.