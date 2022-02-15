San Mateo police make arrest after random car shooting

San Mateo police called in the SWAT team to arrest a suspect on suspicion of shooting at a passing vehicle Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo Police Department)

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police have arrested a person on suspicion of randomly shooting at a vehicle Monday.

William Boulier, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

According to a news release, at 11:21 a.m. yesterday officers were dispatched to the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue after they heard reports of someone who shot at a random car, then fled, heading south on South Norfolk.

The shooter was on foot, police said.

Officers then received a report that a person fitting the description of the shooter was seen in the area of Parkside Plaza, a San Mateo shopping center. Going to the shopping center, police set up a perimeter but did not locate the shooter.

“Detectives promptly joined fellow officers in an area canvass for video/evidence along S. Norfolk St. While conducting the canvass and interviewing possible witnesses, we learned the identity of the shooter,” police stated in the news release. “With this information, detectives authored a search warrant for his residence and our SWAT team was called in for contact, as the outstanding suspect was believed to be armed.”

While waiting for the warrant to be authorized, Boulier returned home and was “safely taken into custody without incident,” police stated.