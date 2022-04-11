MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — San Pablo Police and the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office have arrested and charged a dental assistant for four counts of sexual acts with a child under 10 years old. Bonerge Maldonado-Zaldana, 22, is from Richmond.

The action allegedly took place at the San Pablo Towne Centre Dental Office where he worked. The actions allegedly took place on April 5, 2022. Investigators took evidence and collected statements from the victim’s mother, dental office staff and the suspect on April 6. They determined there was probable cause to arrest Maldonado-Zaldana on April 8

Charges against the suspect have been filed by the Costa Costa County District Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. He will be arraigned on Monday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in Martinez.

Prior to working at the San Pablo Towne Centre Dental Office, Maldonado-Zaldana was employed at Western Dental in El Cerrito. Anyone with further information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Ricky Vasquez at San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3286.