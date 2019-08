SAN PABLO (KRON) – In a Facebook post on Thursday, San Pablo Police posted photos of a recent bust that took place on El Portal Drive.

An officer stopped a man during a “security check” who ended up being on searchable probation.

The officer then found 86 grams of Methamphetamine, cash, multiple cell phones and a plethora of paraphernalia.

The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales, and was transported to county jail.