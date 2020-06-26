San Quentin inmate dies; will be tested for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California officials say a death row inmate died of unknown causes in his cell at San Quentin State Prison, where at least 500 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Corrections officials said Friday that 71-year-old Richard E. Stitely was found unresponsive Wednesday evening and it’s not known if he was infected with the coronavirus.

San Quentin spokesman Lt. Samuel Robinson said in a statement the cause of death and whether he had COVID-19 will be determined by the Marin County coroner.

Stitely was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on Sept. 14, 1992, for the rape and murder of Carol Unger, 47.

On Jan. 19, 1990, Unger was last seen leaving the White Oak Bar in Reseda with Stitely.

The next day her body was found in a parking lot of a North Hollywood industrial complex.

Stitely was admitted onto death row on Sept. 23, 1992.

