San Quentin inmate found dead in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — A condemned San Quentin inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, officials announced.

Lumord Johnson was found in his cell around 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Johnson’s cause of death.

Johnson, 56, was sentenced in Riverside County on April 8, 2002. He received the death penalty for first-degree murder with enhancements for being armed with a firearm and the use of a firearm and a consecutive life with the possibility of parole sentence for second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm.

He was admitted to death row on April 15, 2002.

There are currently 704 people on California’s death row.