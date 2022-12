SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the San Rafael Fire Department are responding at the scene of a burning home on Sienna Way, according to a tweet from San Rafael FD. A photo accompanying the tweet shows a single-story home with smoke emitting from the roof and chimney and a fire vehicle parked out front.

As of 12:37 p.m., the fire was under control according to a subsequent tweet from SRFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.