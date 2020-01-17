San Rafael homeowner shoots at burglar

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – San Rafael police say that someone was breaking into a house around 10:07 a.m., on the 200 block of San Marino Drive when the homeowner fired shots at the would-be burglar.

After calling to report the incident, the homeowner called back while the police were en route saying he had fired shots toward the back of the house, scarring off the intruder.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit by the shot.

Police and K-9 units set up a perimeter around the house, but have not found anyone yet. Detectives are still actively searching the scene.

The person is described as a male in their 50’s, 5-foot-1-inches, 220-230 pounds, stocky, dark complexion with dark hair. He was wearing dark colored pants with a black baseball cap and was possible driving a early 2000’s Mazda station wagon.