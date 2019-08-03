San Rafael neighborhood on high alert after home break-ins

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — An alarming increase in home burglaries have police in the North Bay on alert, with more than a dozen happening in the last few weeks all during the day.

Fourteen homes in San Rafael have been broken, all between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

“All 14 the residences were unoccupied so we think there might be some casing going on by the suspects,” said San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink.

The suspects are taking jewelry, electronics — things that can be easily pawned or sold, police say.

Items recently stolen from a San Rafael burglary

Eight of the homes hit are in Terra Linda area, the other six spread out in other parts of the city.

“Some are forced enter with either a broken window or pry tool to a door and some have been unlocked residences that they have walked into,” Fink said.

In response to the increase in home burglaries, San Rafael police will step up patrols in the neighbors hit hard by these crimes.

There is no security video of the crimes and no description of a suspect.

Police advise, no matter where you live in the Bay Area, lock your doors, keep valuables out of sight from the street, look out for your neighbors and report anything suspicious.

