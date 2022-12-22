SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols between now and the end of the year, the department announced in a press release Wednesday. The evening patrols will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. and officers will be looking for drivers they suspect are driving under the influence (DUI) during the holidays.

The patrols are part of the department’s ongoing “Stick to a Go Safely Game Plan” that was announced on Dec. 14 and runs through New Year’s Day. San Rafael PD’s extra enforcement is part of a national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The program’s goal is to stop impaired drivers from putting others on the road at risk.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sergeant Justin Graham said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair you, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, the press release states. Prescription medication and some over-the-counter drugs can also interfere with driving. Medicinal and recreational marijuana may be legal, but driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal, the press release also states.

Drivers caught driving under the influence and charged with a DUI for the first time face fines and penalties amounting to around $13,500 along with a suspended license.