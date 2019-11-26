San Rafael Police Department welcomes new members

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – The San Rafael Police Department are welcoming two new members to the family.

New police dogs, Jesko and Blue, will be introduced at the City Council meeting on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Jesko is a 20 month-old Shepinois from Guadalajara, Mexico. He is half German Shepard and half Belgian Malinois.

K-9 Jesko will be used for narcotics detection and apprehension.

Officer Anthony Scalercio, a K-9 handler, will be introducing Jesko at Monday’s meeting.

The second addition to the family is Blue Bayou, who will be called Blue for short.

The two and a-half-year old Labrador, Golden Retriever mix is a retired guide dog and will serve as a comfort dog to the police department.

Mental Health Outreach Liaison Lynn Murphy will be introducing Blue at the meeting.

Blue will assist Murphy with outreach on the street, in addition to providing stress relief to the department.

Welcome to the San Rafael Police Department Jesko and Blue!