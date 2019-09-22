San Ramon Police search for man who allegedly tried to lure teen

SAN RAMON (KRON) – San Ramon Police are looking for an unknown man as he attempted to lure a girl into his car Saturday morning.

The San Ramon Unified School District released a statement informing parents the student was approached on the 9800 block of Broadmoor near Pine Valley Middle School.

Police say, a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with a dark complexion approached the young girl in a light grey four door sedan at about 11 a.m.

The student was able to quickly walk away and report the incident. A witness who saw the incident take place, called authorities right away.

Police are searching for witnesses and for video surveillance that may have caught the suspect’s vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident or individual, please contact San Ramon Police at (925) 973-2779.

The San Ramon Unified School District encourages parents to take the time to talk to students about safe practices.

Do not talk to strangers, even if they know your name.

Always walk directly to and from school using the same path every day.

Always walk or ride your bike with a group of friends.

Run directly to school or home if you are approached by a stranger.

Immediately notify a school official or parent.

