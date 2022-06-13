SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The County of Santa Clara Animal Care & Control shelter is currently at capacity and will be waiving adoption fees, according to a tweet posted Monday afternoon.

SCC Animal Care & Control is a shelter that takes in over 4,000 stray animals each year. They are also responsible for investigating claims of animal abuse and neglect.

SCC Animal Care & Control shelter will be waiving adoption fees today in order to help more animals find homes. If you would like to adopt a pet, you can find the shelter at 12425 Monterey Rd. in San Martin. The center will be open from 12-6p.m.