Santa Clara cemetery in disarray, hard to find tombstones

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A South Bay cemetery in disarray.

The overgrowth and weeds are so bad that some folks can no longer find their loved ones in the mess.

At Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara, a family spent hours on Sunday searching for their loved ones’ tombstones.

Dave Pereira visited Mission City Memorial Park this weekend to pay respects to his grandparents.

“It’s just so disgraceful what I’m seeing here,” Pereira said. “I’m torn with so many emotions — shock, anger, little bit of guilt.”

Trouble was — he could no longer find their grave site.

“To see as I’m walking around here trying to uncover my grandfather’s and grandmother’s gravesite, I’m just overcome by all these WWII veterans and Vietnam Veterans here,” he said. “You can’t even see it. You have to get down and physically pull this grass away.”

Pereira and his wife Athena spent several hours this weekend searching through high grass and weeds.

“We chose this cemetery because of that fact that we lived in the city for so long,” he said. “We thought that it would be taken care of and we would be taken care of and our families.”

While some of the cemetery is maintained, a good chunk of it looks like this.

“At least 75 to 80 percent of the cemetery looks like this and the areas that quite frankly are in better condition are areas that it appears people are doing their own maintenance here,” he said.

Pereira later found his grandparents and mowed their gravesite himself.

The city of Santa Clara said it has three full-time grounds maintenance staff and is hiring two more this month.

Pereira said the cemetery’s condition is unacceptable and the city must do more.

“City of Santa Clara, I’d like you to step up and just come out here,” he said. “Get this property back to what it needs to be and pay respects to people here and veterans and everyone.”